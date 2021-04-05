FHP: Driver burns to death inside SUV after collision on I-95 in Miami

A Buick SUV and a box truck are left scorched after they collided Monday morning on I-95 in Miami.

MIAMI – The driver of a Buick SUV became trapped and burned to death inside the vehicle Monday morning following a crash on Interstate 95 that also involved a box truck, authorities confirmed.

The fatal crash shut down all northbound lanes on I-95 near Northwest 62nd Street in Miami.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, both vehicles became fully engulfed in flames after the impact.

The driver of the Buick was the sole occupant in that vehicle, Camacho said.

He said the driver of the box truck was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

All northbound lanes of I-95 are currently shutdown in the area. Traffic is being diverted onto Northwest 62nd Street.