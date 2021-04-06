Man pistol-whipped, shot during home invasion in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for three people who were involved in a home invasion and shooting in Oakland Park.

The incident was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday near the 1900 block of Northwest 28th Street.

BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said deputies arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from multiple injuries.

The victim told authorities that he was pistol-whipped and shot after three people forced their way into his home and robbed him.

A perimeter was established and authorities searched for the culprits by air and ground.

K-9 units also assisted in the search, but the robbers were not found.

St. Louis said the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.