US Navy Blue Angels to headline the 2021 Fort Lauderdale Air Show

FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. – The 2021 Fort Lauderdale Air Show’s lineup just got even more impressive, as it was announced the headlining performance will be done by none other than the prestigious U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The 2021 Fort Lauderdale Air Show returns May 8 through May 9 at Fort Lauderdale Beach, where guests will be able to witness the U.S. Navy Blue Angels’ impressive performance from the shore, among other performances by the F-16 Viper Demo Team, the Red Bull Helicopter, the Red Bull Air Force, and more.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels performance will be one of the first in the F-18 Super Hornet aircraft, as the Blue Angels are transitioning from the legacy Hornet, an aircraft they have flown for three decades.

The F-18 Super Hornet is larger than the legacy Hornet and has 40 percent more power. Therefore, spectators will see a difference in their performance because of the new jets, according to the press release.

The team’s four-jet diamond will perform a precision formation flight with the aircraft wingtips as close as two feet apart while performing loops, inverted rolls, and high-performance turns. The two solo jets will perform high-energy maneuvers together and from opposite directions and will close in on each other at almost 1,000 mph.

During the show’s finale, the six Blue Angels jets will come together in the delta formation, flying difficult formations and signature breaks that fill the sky with speed, sound, and smoke trails.

Furthermore, as previously mentioned, the performance lineup will include the F-16 Viper Demo Team. The F-16 is the “Sports Car” of the U.S. military fighter jet community, as it’s a single-engine, single-pilot jet that is sleek, highly maneuverable, and fast. They’ll be performing maneuvers at over 600 mph and will conduct “G wrenching” turns where the pilot will feel over nine times the weight of their own body.

Also, this year, the Fort Lauderdale Air Show will run under a series of “Stay Safe and Separate Initiatives” to ensure the safety of guests.

Early Bird pricing on VIP and Premium Viewing tickets ends Thursday, April 8, at midnight. For more information on the show, or to purchase tickets, visit https://fortlauderdaleairshow.com.