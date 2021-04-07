1 in custody following carjacking in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was detained Wednesday afternoon following a carjacking and robbery in northeast Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami-Dade police, the incident occurred in the area of Northeast 203rd Street in the Highland Lakes neighborhood.

Police said their aviation unit spotted the vehicle and the suspect was taken into custody in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 67th Street in Miami.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 5 p.m. as it appeared a black car had collided with another vehicle at the intersection and then drove through a chain-link fence.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.

