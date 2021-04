TAMARAC, Fla. – A multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday night killed one person and hospitalized three others.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office received a call at 9:18 p.m. about the crash near the 2700 block of West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac.

Three injured victims were taken to a local hospital while a fourth was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Traffic homicide detectives are actively investigating the circumstances of the crash, BSO says.