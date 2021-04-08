Hollywood police swarm neighborhood after report of shooting, barricaded subject

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported in the area of 56th Avenue and Wiley Street.

Deanna Bettineschi, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, confirmed that someone called authorities just before 6 a.m. to report a shooting.

She said one person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A firefighter with Hollywood Fire Rescue confirmed that one person was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

According to Bettineschi, the shooting is domestic-related and involved two people.

A perimeter was set up in the area but police have not confirmed whether anyone has been taken into custody. Sky 10, however, was above the scene shortly after 6 a.m. as it appeared one man was detained.

Meanwhile, Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright was in the area as officers had their guns drawn and pointed at an apartment building nearby on the corner of South 57th Avenue and Flagler Street.

Bettineschi said she wasn’t sure about the connection between the shooting and the apartment building, however the police department’s SWAT team arrived and one officer got on the PA system, saying “This is the Hollywood police. Come out with your hands up.”

Officers were standing down shortly before 8:30 a.m. It’s unclear whether anyone was found inside the apartment unit they were targeting.

