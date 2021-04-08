Man severs arm while using industrial machine at Miami Gardens business

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A man in his 50s accidentally severed his arm Thursday morning while he was working on an industrial machine in Miami Gardens, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. at Fiori Bruna, a business that makes gourmet pasta.

Police said it’s unclear what type of machine was being used when the incident occurred.

According to police, the victim was alert while being airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Sky 10 was above the scene as one first responder was holding a medical cooler. It’s unclear whether the victim’s arm will be able to be reattached.

The victim’s condition has not yet been released.

Local 10 News reporter Annaliese Garcia knocked on the front door of the business, however an employee said they had no comment at this time.