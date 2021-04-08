Missing college student from Pembroke Pines killed in Orlando hit and run, FHP says

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A college student, who investigators said stopped in Orlando on his way home to South Florida from Tallahassee, was killed in a hit-and-run, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

19-year-old Anthony Mejias had been missing since Thursday, April 1. FHP said he was hit on Friday, April 2 around 2:28 a.m. as he was walking on Orange Avenue. FHP said he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Mejias was transported to Orlando Health Medical Center and died on Saturday afternoon.

Mejias remained unidentified, according to FHP, until Thursday when his mother, Vivian Blanco, identified him at the medical examiner’s office.

Blanco reported him missing and traveled to Orlando looking for her son. She took to TikTok to plead for information earlier this week.

She and other family members were in Central Florida hanging up posters and posted a tearful video calling on the community to help her. “I need my son as quickly as possibly. I need to save him and rescue him he needs to be home. He needs to be safe. He’s a good boy. He’s an awesome son.”

Mejias was a graduate of West Broward High.

Investigators continue to look for the driver of the vehicle and are asking anyone with information to call FHP at (407) 737-2213.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Mejias’ funeral expenses.