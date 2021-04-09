Cargo van fatally strikes Minnesota man in Fort Lauderdale, then flees, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 55-year-old man from Minneapolis, Minn., was the victim of a fatal hit and run crash Thursday, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

Investigators said that Glen Flaherty was struck and killed at approximately 12:29 a.m. in the 1500 block of Northeast 4th Avenue as he was was attempting to cross Northeast 4th Avenue.

That’s when they say he was struck by a dark colored, cargo-style van. The driver did not stop and immediately turned to go eastbound on Northeast 16th Street, leaving the area, according to the report.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Traffic Homicide Division at (954) 828-5754 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.