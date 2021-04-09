Only in Dade teams up with the City of Miami Beach to clean littered beach after spring break

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – After dozens of videos surfaced online of littered beaches in Miami and Miami Beach following a chaotic spring break, a popular social media outlet has taken it upon themselves to do something about it.

Only in Dade, the Miami-focused social media account-turned media company, has partnered with numerous organizations and the City of Miami Beach to bring the community together for a day of trash cleanup on Saturday, April 17.

News of the event comes just two weeks after spring break visitors caused chaos in South Beach, with videos appearing to show trash accumulating in the water and shores along Miami-Dade County.

Due to the litter, Only in Dade and Only in Dade Cares, in conjunction with Clean This Beach Up and the City of Miami Beach Vice Mayor Michael Gongora, are hosting the community effort called “Miami Beach Spring Cleaning.” The community event will feature beach trash removal, media activations, and local radio talent.

Ad

Participants who want to join will meet on Saturday April 17 at 5:30 p.m. on 12th street and Ocean Drive in South Beach.

The grand marshals of the event, DJ Laz, Lucy Lopez, Papa Keith, and others, will be kicking off the event, where those who choose to participate in the cleanup will disperse to find and dispose of leftover trash and litter.

Face masks are required to participate and hand sanitizing will be provided.

For more information, click here.