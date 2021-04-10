Major crash in northwest Miami-Dade sends 3 children, 1 adult to hospital

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash in northwest Miami-Dade County left three children and an adult injured.

The violent accident happened near the intersection of Northwest 66th Street and 22nd Avenue just after 2 p.m. Saturday, leaving behind a lot of debris.

The four people who were injured were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center.

Family and friends of the victims were seen at the hospital waiting for an update on their loved ones.

Investigators worked the crash scene, but it is unclear what caused the wreck.

The two cars involved, a white BMW and a dark-colored Subaru SUV were left smashed and mangled.

Authorities have yet to provide any updates on the condition of the victims.