MIRAMAR, Fla. – Officials issued a boil water advisory on Friday for areas of Miramar.

The advisory covered an area south of Miramar Parkway, east of U.S. 27, west of Interstate 75, and north of the canal on the southern border of Sunset Lakes, Sunset Falls, and Riviera communities.

Officials said all water used for drinking, cooking, or washing dishes should be boiled.

For more information about the boil water order, call 954-602-4367.