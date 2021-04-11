1 person injured following possible domestic shooting at Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are conducting an investigation into a possible domestic shooting at a home in Hollywood.

The home is located near the intersection of Johnson Street and North 20th Avenue.

According to police, they received a call at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday in regard to shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found one person with an apparent gunshot wound.

That person was rushed to a nearby hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Police said all the involved parties appear to know each other.