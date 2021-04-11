Hard Rock Stadium vaccination site no longer requiring appointments, expanding daily hours

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – There are big changes coming to the COVID-19 vaccination site at Hard Rock Stadium.

Starting Monday, the site will no longer require appointments.

It will also begin a new expanded schedule, opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m. seven days a week.

“We’re planning to do 3000 Pfizer first doses every day, and almost 2000 second doses every day,” said FEMA spokesperson Mike Jachels.

While an appointment is not neccary for a vaccine at Hard Rock Stadium, those wishing to obtain a shot will need to preregister.

The website for preregistration at the Hard Rock site is commvax.patientportalfl.com and can be found by clicking here.

Teenagers 16 or 17 years old can also come to the site to get their Pfizer vaccine, as long as they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and have the proper documentation.

Ad

“This is the first site with the expanded hours,” Jachels said.