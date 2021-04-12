Famed LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach is reopening this Friday in true Miami style

Lights are illuminated at an empty LIV nightclub Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. LIV, one of Miami's most glamorous, star-studded nightclubs sits empty and quiet these days, a casualty of both the coronavirus outbreak and a power struggle between state and local government over how to contain the scourge. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – In another positive sign that the hospitality industry is rebounding, LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach announced plans for a grand reopening on Friday. The prominent promoter Dave Grutman tweeted the announcement.

Alesso will headline the big night at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach nightclub. The Swedish DJ’s performance was canceled at the popular club last March due to the pandemic. To purchase tickets for the event, click here.

The reopening comes as Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levine-Cava lifts the nearly year-long curfew and other business restrictions after midnight on Monday.