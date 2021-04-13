3 hospitalized after suffering ‘long fall’ in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were rushed to a hospital Tuesday after some kind of accident in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that they responded to a report of a “long fall” in the area of 22275 SW 272nd St.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 12:30 p.m. as the victims were placed into awaiting Fire Rescue trucks. It appeared that the incident happened at a warehouse.

Officials said the three victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.