Former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness announces bid for Congress

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness announced his candidacy for Congress on Monday.

He is looking to replace Alcee Hastings, who served more than 28 years in Congress until his recent death at the age of 84.

Holness made the announcement at a small gathering with Alcee ‘Jody’ Hastings II, the son of the late congressman, who was there to show his support.

“Congressman Hastings memory was an inspiration to all who knew him,” Holness said. “I am humbled by the opportunity to follow in his shoes.”

Prior to Hastings’ death, Holness was seen close to the congressman, emphasizing those ties.

Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief, who was first elected the same year as Holness, is also running for the congressional seat.