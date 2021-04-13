South Florida doctor ordered to stay away from her children following arrest at Hard Rock Hotel

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – There are disturbing new details about a local doctor arrested at Hard Rock Casino.

According to Seminole police, that woman left her children alone in her car while she went inside to gamble.

Dr. Marieny Elena Guimera-Revelo is listed as an internal medicine doctor at Cano Health in Pembroke Pines.

It’s a senior care center located about 15 minutes away from the casino.

Mugshot for Dr. Marieny Elena Guimera-Revelo. (Hollywood PD)

Guimera-Revelo faced a judge Tuesday and was told she can’t have any contact with her children.

Police said those children, ages three and 11, were locked in a car outside the casino.

The children had been in the car for about an hour before police found them. They said she barely paid attention to what was going on, spotted on surveillance cameras playing poker at a table.

How her alleged judgment affects her employment remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the legal battle for her kids is just getting started.