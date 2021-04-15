Florida rapper Tafia involved in fiery crash involving tractor-trailer in Miami

MIAMI – Florida rapper Tafia, who is signed under Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers label, was involved in a fiery crash Thursday morning in the city of Miami.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of State Road 112 near Northwest 12th Avenue.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, an SUV and a tractor-trailer collided, causing the tractor-trailer to lose control and collide into a concrete barrier wall.

South Florida rapper Tafia being treated by City of Miami Fire Rescue following April 15 crash. (Courtesy of @MARTINCRUZPRESENTS)

About 100 gallons of fuel spilled onto the roadway, causing the tractor-trailer to catch on fire.

Camacho said the driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor burns.

Tafia, who is from North Miami and was driving the SUV, was being followed by his entourage in another vehicle.

They told Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton that Tafia sustained some minor cuts to his hands and some minor burns.

Camacho said State Road 112 was completely shut down between Northwest 17th Avenue and 22nd Avenue after the crash.

Ad

The cause of the crash is under investigation and it’s unclear which driver was at fault.