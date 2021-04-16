BSO deputy fatally shoots man at shopping center in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a man who witnesses said was armed with a knife on Thursday in North Lauderdale.

A witness said the man was holding the knife and pacing back and forth inside of a store. Broward Sheriff Gregory Scott Tony said dispatch received several 911 calls reporting there was a man with a knife who was cutting himself inside Ross.

The first deputy who arrived saw a suspect walk outside of the store and ordered him to drop the knife, but he didn’t. Instead, he charged at the deputy, Tony said. Witnesses recorded the confrontation.

The shooting was about 10:45 p.m. at a shopping center at 7300 West McNab Rd. According to Veda Coleman-Wright, a spokeswoman for BSO, the wounded man was at a nearby hospital. Tony said the man has died.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the fatal shooting.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.