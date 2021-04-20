Driver abandons car after fiery crash in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – A driver abandoned his or her car Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Tamarac, authorities confirmed.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. in the 7800 block of North University Drive.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman Carey Codd said the car caught on fire at some point and deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene.

He said no one was inside the vehicle when authorities arrived.

Authorities said the northbound lanes of North University Drive were shut down after the crash.

The scorched car was later towed away.

The investigation remains ongoing.