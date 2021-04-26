3 injured in shooting that shut down State Road 7 in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Three people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting on State Road 7 southbound in Lauderhill are in stable condition and expected to be released Monday evening.

A tan vehicle remained in the road riddled with bullets, just north of Sunrise Boulevard. Authorities say they began receiving 911 calls shortly after 3 p.m. Monday and that someone in a black BMW fired at that tan car, which then crashed into other vehicles while trying to get away.

After the crash, more gunfire erupted. Investigators say there was an exchange of gunfire between the cars involved. It’s unclear if anyone in the BMW was shot. They called all the area hospitals and didn’t get any additional victims.

The three adult victims in the tan car were taken to Plantation General Hospital by a bystander and then transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Authorities said Monday evening that the victims are expected to be released from the hospital and that they were not cooperating with police.

Detectives said one of the victims is a rapper known as Syko Bob.

Investigators continue to search for the black BMW.

A motive for the shootings has not yet been revealed.