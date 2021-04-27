Miami private school warns staff about taking COVID-19 vaccine, threatening to fire anyone who does

MIAMI – A South Florida private school is making headlines for its vaccine policy, advising teachers not to get their shots.

There has been a firestorm of controversy over an email that went out to faculty and staff at the exclusive Miami private school Centner Academy, warning staff against taking any of the COVID-19 vaccines, saying the school will no longer employ anyone who has received a shot.

Centener Academy has campuses in the Design District and Edgewater.

It’s very pricey, with tuition starting at nearly $25,000 a year for Pre-K and elementary school students.

Co-founder Leila Centner sent an email to parents on Monday, laying out the school’s policy on vaccines, alleging, without citing any scientific evidence, that vaccinated persons may be transmitting something from their bodies that could harm others, impacting fertility and the reproductive systems of women and also the development of children.

FIU Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Aileen Marty called the school’s moves reckless.

“This is completely irresponsible,” she said. “It is spreading rumors about something that is completely unfounded. There is absolutely no basis in fact in any of the allegations that are made against the vaccine there.

“It’s just frightening that such a high level of misinformation is going out from someone who runs a school. It’s terrible.”