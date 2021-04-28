Caught on camera: Miami jewelry store owners robbed of expensive chain, want crooks brought to justice

MIAMI – A smash and grab robbery was caught on camera when bandits went after a South Florida jewelry store.

The owners took to social media, posting pictures and photos of their robbers.

They’re offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The incident happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two men were buzzed into Amaury Jewelry on Southwest 8th Street in Miami.

One of the men asked to see a Rolex watch. A worker behind the counter said they don’t have any.

One of the men then asked what else they have, so the clerk showed them a gold Cuban link chain, reportedly worth $20,000.

The man tried on the necklace but gave it back, returning to the counter to haggle for a better price.