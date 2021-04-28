Drake’s custom Rolls Royce Cullinan designed with Chrome Hearts is coming to Miami

MIAMI – Leave it to Grammy-winning recording artist Drake and the ever mysterious (yet highly sought out for) Chrome Hearts luxury fashion brand to create a one-of-a-kind Rolls Royce Cullinan. Because you only live once, that’s the motto.

Chrome Hearts, a Los Angeles-based fashion luxury accessories brand, will unveil a one-of-a-kind Rolls Royce Cullinan designed with Grammy award-winning and platinum-selling recording artist Drake at the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami (ICA).

On May 1, the car will go on display for the first time ever in the United States at the sculpture garden of the ICA.

The custom bespoke Rolls Royce will remain on exhibition for one week only.

Although no image has been released of the custom vehicle, the Chrome Hearts Instagram archive page, @endthechromewars, has teased Drake’s “One-of-One” custom 2020 Chrome Hearts Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The collaboration between the artists comes through a longtime working friendship. Chrome Hearts is a luxury accessories, leather, and furniture company that was created in 1988 by Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark in Los Angeles and operated alongside their children Jesse Jo, Frankie Belle and Kristian Stark.

Through the evolution from customer to friend to collaborator, Drake and the Stark family began work on the bespoke Rolls Royce Cullinan customized with his favorite Chrome Hearts finishings and accessories.