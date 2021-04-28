Good sign for South Beach as Mango’s Tropical Cafe set to reopen

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Another sign that businesses in South Florida are bouncing back after the pandemic can be seen in South Beach.

Mango’s Tropical Cafe owner David Wallack is calling it a second Renaissance: the re-opening of his iconic Ocean Drive hot spot.

More than a year after COVID-19 forced business owners to shut their doors, and after the midnight Miami-Dade County curfew was lifted, Wallack said he was ready to bring drinks and dancing back to South Beach.

“We wanted to make sure we could play our bands and sing and dance, and do everything Mango’s does,” Wallack said.

Wallack said he retained a small staff while on hiatus, and worked to refresh the indoor murals, re-do the floors, and purchase new tables. He said he is hoping to hire back more staff who were laid off.

But there are some signs Mango’s isn’t quite back to normal; hand sanitizers can be spotted at the bar along with napkins. Additionally, staff must wear masks and either provide proof of a Covid vaccine or submit to a weekly Covid test, according to a press release.