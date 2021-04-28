When it comes to spacecraft parts, finders keepers could land you in jail

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands ready at pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. The launch, scheduled for Saturday, will send a Dragon 2 spacecraft on a resupply mission to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A new bill, which was just passed by the Florida legislature, makes it illegal for someone to take home spacecraft parts that fell from the sky.

According to HB 221, you must call the police if you come across pieces from a rocket or spacecraft.

The bill, which went through the house and senate, “provides spaceflight entity retains ownership of spaceflight asset after launch or upon reentry; requires person who finds item reasonably identifiable as spaceflight asset to report description & location to law enforcement; requires law enforcement to notify owner of spaceflight asset; authorizes owner of spaceflight asset to enter private property; prohibits person from appropriating spaceflight asset to his or her own use or refusing to surrender spaceflight asset to law enforcement or owner; provides criminal penalties.”

HB 221 was sponsored by St. Rep. Tyler Sirois (R), who represents the Space Coast area. It next heads to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Governor has not said if he will sign it.