MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida rabbi was arrested on some disturbing charges.

Yosef Benita, 37, a teacher at Lubavitch Educational Center, is facing child molestation charges.

He surrendered to Miami Gardens police on Wednesday.

Benita is accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old student during a tutoring session.

He is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.