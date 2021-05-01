2 people shot in West Perrine while sitting inside a car

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were seemingly targeted while sitting in a car, as gunfire erupted in southwest Miami-Dade County.

It happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in a West Perrine neighborhood near the intersection for Southwest 172nd Street and Duval Avenue.

Police were at scene investigating for around five hours.

The victims, a 19-year-old man and a girl whose age was not disclosed, were sitting in a Ford sedan when another car approached and someone inside opened fire.

Both are listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

Miami-Dade police quickly responded, as did fire rescue, who rushed both victims to Jackson South Medical Center.

Mark Hickson Harris has lived in Perrine over 50 years, and he told Local 10 News’ Annaliese Garcia that his community needs change.

“Enough is enough,” he said. “We’ve got too many young kids getting killed. We’re tired of seeing it. I have a young daughter, she’s 13 years old. What if that would’ve been my daughter in there?”