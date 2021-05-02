Violent crash involving multiple vehicles kills 2, injures others

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A major crash in Homestead killed at least two people and injured several others.

A silver Infinity was left barely recognizable after it was involved in the deadly four vehicle crash.

It all happened after 10 p.m. Saturday along Northeast 8th Street near 34th Terrace, right down the road from Homestead Hospital.

That’s where police tell us four cars collided overnight, causing several injuries and the deaths of two people.

Yoani Garcia lives down the road and heard the impact.

“I told my wife I cannot let this guy die inside the car,” Garcia said. I had to do something about that.”

After rushing outside to help, Garcia said he saw police struggling to pull an injured man from one of the damaged cars.

“I jumped the fence, the car was already smoking,” he explained. “The police were hitting it with the little sticks, bang, bang. He couldn’t break it. I kicked it one time and I take the whole glass off.”