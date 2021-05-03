Kids survive domestic violence shooting killing 3, injuring 1 in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating three deaths on Monday that are related to a domestic violence shooting in southwest Miami-Dade County. Two children survived the family tragedy, police said.

Officers found a gunman dead on Sunday afternoon after he killed his mother and his wife and injured his father, according to Detective Angel Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police officers surround a home on Sunday after a domestic violence shooting in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The fatal shooting was at a four-bedroom rental home at the corner of Southwest 191st Terrace and Southwest 129th Avenue on the western side of the South Miami Heights neighborhood, police said.

Rodriguez said the gunman’s wounded father fled the house to ask a neighbor for help. Officers asked anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

