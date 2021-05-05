Fort Lauderdale officer on video making rough arrest has history with use of force incidents

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A police officer is about to be sued for punching a man several times while he was on the ground.

The arrested man was left bloodied and bruised.

Local 10 has learned that the officer involved has been involved with dozens of use of force incidents.

Body camera footage shows the moment Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Alexander Paul punched Francisco Moore in the face outside The Wharf bar in Fort Lauderdale, knocking him back several feet.

“All I can remember is getting sucker punched and I just kind of blacked out from there,” Moore said. “I was telling them we were leaving, we were leaving, and then they weren’t really allowing us to leave.”

The incident happened on Feb. 21.

Security kicked out the group Moore was with after one of the women allegedly got into an altercation with someone inside.

Once they were outside and leaving, officers tried to stop them.

