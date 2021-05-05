Pembroke Park starting its own police force, replacing BSO

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – For the past 41 years, the Broward Sheriff’s Office has been the sole policing agency for the town of Pembroke Park.

But soon, new cops will be wearing new badges, rolling around in patrol cars emblazoned with the town symbol, as town leaders create their own police force.

The town of Pembroke Park is expecting to save $600,000 a year by ending its contract with BSO and creating its own police department.

“At this point, I think everything is really coming together, organized,” said David Howard, the newly appointed interim police chief. He’s helping to build and structure the department from scratch.

At least 18 people, including the chief, will make up the small police force. That includes a captain, a lieutenant, four sergeants, nine patrol officers and two civilian employees.

The goal is to make the switch this summer, though Howard said they would likely push past an Aug. 1 deadline.

“We’re gonna actually push that a little more,” he said. “The problem is gonna be in hiring the policemen.”

Ad

Big purchases need to be made, too. About 18 police vehicles, radios, firearms, uniforms and other protective gear. And money is needed for that staff and their benefits.