COVID-19 vaccine sites in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties

COVID-19 vaccination sites remain in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties. Below we’ve listed links to find a site that may be closest to you, plus some of the major sites along with addresses and telephone numbers.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Click here for the complete list of state-supported vaccination sites in Miami-Dade County.

Click here for the complete list of vaccination sites run by Miami-Dade County.

MAJOR SITES:

Hard Rock Stadium (Drive-Thru)

347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Open 7 days a week, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Appointment not required but recommended to pre-register at Commvax. Site offers the Pfizer vaccine (both first and second doses) and Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine. Individuals under 18 years of age must arrive with a parent or legal guardian and proper documentation.

Marlins Park (Drive-Thru)

501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125

Appointments available 7 days a week. Pre-register online at MyVaccine.FL.gov or call 1-888-499-0840

BROWARD COUNTY

Click here for the complete list of state-supported vaccination sites in Broward County.

Click here for the list of pop-up locations in Broward County.

MAJOR SITES:

Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium (Drive-Through Vaccine)

3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33315

Snyder Park (Drive-Through Vaccine)

3299 SW 4th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

MONROE COUNTY

Click here for a complete list of vaccination sites in Monroe County.

PHARMACIES

Click the links below for more info about vaccines at local pharmacies.

Costco

CVS

Publix

Walgreens

Walmart

Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más