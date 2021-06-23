Police: Forklift driver strikes Miami police officer during confrontation

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a forklift driver was accused of striking a police officer Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and 23rd Street.

According to Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat, the officer was attempting to stop the forklift from driving onto the roadway and the driver of the forklift became agitated.

She said the driver then confronted the officer and struck him.

The officer did not sustain any visible injuries, Fallat said.

No other details were immediately released.