Woman arrested after hidden camera shows she abused 87-year-old patient

Mayte Todd-Molina is accused of abusing an 87-year-old patient at an assisted living facility in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers arrested a 42-year-old woman on Wednesday who is accused of abusing an 87-year-old Alzheimer’s patient at an assisted living facility in Miami-Dade County.

Surveillance video shows Mayte Todd-Molina pulled the victim’s hair down toward the pillow, and slapped the victim in the face several times, according to Attorney General Ashley Moody.

“It is incredibly sad to see a caregiver abuse a patient,” Moody said in a statement. “Floridians utilize assisted living facilities once they are no longer able to take care of themselves and trust that caregivers will help, not harm them.”

The victim’s relatives lost trust and installed a hidden camera after noticing bruising. The facility did not have an explanation or report on any incidents that may have caused the bruising, according to Moody’s Medicaid fraud control unit.

Todd-Molina faces two third-degree felony charges of abuse of an elderly disabled adult. Records show she was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. The Office of the State Attorney in the 11th Judicial Circuit will prosecute the case.