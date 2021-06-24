Surfside building collapse: Hotline set up info on residents

The Champlain Towers South building near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside partially collapsed on Thursday morning.

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Several rescue teams are working at the scene where the Champlain Towers South building near 88th Street and Collins Avenue partially collapsed on Thursday morning.

A family reunification hotline has been set up at 305-614-1819, and people can also open a Missing Person Report Online.

If you live at the Champlain Towers at 8777 Collins Ave., you are encouraged to complete this Wellness Check Form as part of efforts to ensure all tenants of the building are located.

A Family Assistance Center is open at the Surfside Recreational Center at 9301 Collins Ave. for people who are unable to locate relatives who live in the building.

For more information on those county resources, click here.

Ad

If you need information about a loved one who lives in the Champlain Towers, another emergency hotline has also been created: 305-993-1071

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that at least one person was killed and several others are trapped. The Surfside condominium had been under construction, officials say.

People who have been rescued or are in the area are being kept away from the condo building to prevent injuries from falling debris and to prevent further collapse.

The emergency number is specifically for people who are trying to find out about loved ones in the building. If you are just curious to learn the information, stay with us on Local 10 News and CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage and the latest updates.