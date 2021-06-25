Jim Fahy, beloved victim of Pride parade crash, honored with celebration

The late Jim Fahy will be celebrated.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Days after 75-year-old Jim Fahy was tragically killed during a Wilton Manors parade celebrating Pride month, his community will be joining together to celebrate his life.

The Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus invites his friends, family, and the community to a celebration of life dedicated to him on Wednesday night.

The celebration will take place at 7:30 p.m. June 30 at the United Church of Christ, located at 2501 N.E. 30th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Donations in his honor can be made to the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus Jim Fahy Memorial Fund, The Pride Center at Equality Park, or Poverello.

Friends and family say they’re still in disbelief that Fahy is gone.

Fahy was killed and another man from the chorus, 67-year-old Jerry Vroegh, was seriously injured after being run over by a white pickup truck as they got ready to march in the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade on Saturday.

Behind the wheel was 77-year-old Fred Johnson, also a chorus member.

Now, that chorus will celebrate his life.

The Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus presents 'Celebration of Life,' a concert in honor of the late Jim Fahy. (Courtesy of The Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus)

“He took care of my husband with Alzheimer’s for four years, anytime I needed him he was there,” said Fahy’s close friend Richard Cesa. “He took care of anybody in the neighborhood that had to go to the doctor or needed (anything). He worked at the food bank

“He’s going to be greatly missed. Greatly missed.”