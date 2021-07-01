Woman vandalizes NSU building, tells police she was disturbed while sleeping

Yamila Cordovi was arrested for vandalizing an administrative building at Nova Southeastern University after telling a police officer she didn't want to be bothered when she was sleeping.

DAVIE, Fla. – A Coral Springs woman who admitted to police that she broke in to and vandalized an administration building at Nova Southeastern University said she had reason for the mischief.

“When I am sleeping somewhere I don’t want to be f------ bothered. I don’t bother you when you sleep!” Yamila Cordovi reportedly told police.

Cordovi, 35, was in bond court Thursday facing charges after an incident on June 18 where a Davie police officer, who was working off duty detail at NSU, responded to reports where an NSU employee said they saw a woman lying in front of a door of the school’s administrative building around 5 a.m.

The officer said that the employee said that when he approached the woman, she ran away.

When the Davie police officer caught up with Cordovi, he said he witnessed her screaming on the west side of South University Drive, “making hand gestures at the employee and up to the sky.”

Two officers then went to speak with the woman, but the police report said they were unable to ask her questions because she kept yelling over them as they tried to talk to her.

“She yelled out, “I f------ broke the door, that’s what you wanna know? So what?” She then said ‘If I had a bomb, I would blow the f------ place up,” according to the police report.

After she was placed under arrest, she argued with police that she hadn’t done anything wrong and should not be arrested.

When asked why she had broken the door to the building, she said “When I am sleeping somewhere I don’t want to be f------ bothered. I don’t bother you when you sleep!” she reportedly told police.

An investigation revealed that she broke the door to the administrative building with a trash can, according to police. She then went into the building through the broken door and threw flower pots on the ground at the entrance and ransacked the front entrance desk. She also reportedly broke two computer monitors, a headset, and pulled a phone from the wall. She then threw the phone outside.

At the bond hearing, Cordovi was ordered to undergo a mental health screening, the judge said she could not return to the incident location and cannot possess any weapons while her case is pending. She faces one county of burglary and one count of criminal mischief and is being held on a $2,500 bond.