Deputies arrest 3 minors accused of attacking 2 teenage boys at park in Broward

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three minors who are accused of attacking two teenage boys on Saturday at the Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Pompano Beach, Local 10 News sources said Friday.

The three teenagers are facing misdemeanor battery charges, according to a Local 10 News source.

Janieka Poole and Latoya Canteen, the victims’ mothers, said the boys were regulars at the park and the attack was unacceptable.

A witness’ video shows no adult intervened as the teens punched and kicked their sons and one even used a window squeegee.

