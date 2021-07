Miami-Dade County chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz and his chief of staff, Isidro Lopez, both have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Both men started experiencing flu-like symptoms earlier in the day and will be isolating.

Staff and others who have been in close contact with them will be getting tested.

Diaz and Lopez both had the COVID-19 vaccine and will be following the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.