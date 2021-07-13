Judge sends teen best friend who shot rising football star over video game to boot camp

Father of teen shot over video game breaks down in court when he learns of sentencing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The childhood best friend of a Miami Gardens rising football star who was shot and killed over a video game in May of 2019 learned his fate Tuesday in court.

Jatwan Phillips was 16-years old when investigators said he fatally shot Joshua Ancrum, 17, at a home in Miami Gardens.

Emotions ran high in the courtroom Tuesday with both families present. They told the judge that the shooting was a “terrible accident” and that the boys were the best of friends. Ancrum’s father visibly broke down inside the courtroom Tuesday.

Phillips was arrested the day of the shooting and the state prosecuted him as an adult.

On Tuesday, however, a judge sentenced Phillips, now 18, to 364 days in the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Department Boot Camp Program, which uses disciplines inmates in a “paramilitary setting,” according to the department. A judge can mandate convicted offenders between the ages of 14 and 24 to participate in the program as part of their sentence. Participants receive guidance such as GED preparation, skills training and job placement, among other life skills.

Ad

Following his time in the Boot Camp program, Phillips will then serve 10 years of probation and perform community service talking to high school students about gun safety.

Acrum was a promising football star and had received a scholarship to Florida International University, according to FIU head football coach Butch Davis.