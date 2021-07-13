Probe on Haitian president’s assassination includes more links to Florida

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Haitian authorities have yet to release the identity of the masterminds behind the July 7th assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in Port-au-Prince, but they have several connections to Florida.

Three Haitian-American suspects lived in South Florida. CTU Security, the company that Colombian authorities said hired about two dozen mercenaries, is based out of Miami-Dade County’s city of Doral.

Two of them, Rev. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 63, and James Solages, 35, had both claimed to have been involved in charitable work in Haiti. They both had political aspirations.

Solages had a nonprofit organization registered out of Broward County. A relative in Tamarac said he had dreamed of being the mayor of Jacmel.

In a video published on YouTube, Sanon said he aspired to be president of Haiti. He had several failed businesses in Florida and was a physician and a Christian pastor in Haiti and was not licensed to practice medicine in Florida, The Associated Press reported.

Haiti’s National Police chief, Léon Charles, told reporters Monday officers found 20 boxes of bullets, gun parts, and other evidence at Sanon’s house in Haiti. Haitian officials told reporters Joseph Vincent, 55, of Miami-Dade County, and Solages were hired as translators.

Martine Moïse, Haiti’s First Lady at the time of the attack, was injured during the siege at their home and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in Miami-Dade. She remained hospitalized Tuesday morning.

