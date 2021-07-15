Partly Cloudy icon
Car erupts in flames following crash in Plantation

University Drive shut down in both directions between Fifth Street and Third Street

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

A car erupts in flames July 15 in Plantation following a crash.
A car erupts in flames July 15 in Plantation following a crash. (Jesse Del Valle)

PLANTATION, Fla. – A car became engulfed in flames Thursday morning following a crash in Plantation.

A Local 10 News viewer took video of the scene shortly after the crash occurred.

Car parts could be seen spread across the roadway and someone was heard screaming in the background.

A woman who was visiting relatives nearby told Local 10 News that she heard the crash around 3:40 a.m.

She said her family’s apartment balcony faces the scene and she saw another vehicle stopped on the opposite side of the roadway.

According to the woman, she could hear a woman shouting what sounded like, “My baby!” followed by two or three explosion-like sounds.

Officials with the Plantation Fire Department confirmed that University Drive was shut down in both directions between Fifth Street and Third Street after the crash.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the crash remains unclear and authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were inside of the vehicle or whether there were any fatalities or injuries.

