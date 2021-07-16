Man accused of causing multiple disturbances on flight en route to Miami to appear in court

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old California man is expected to appear in federal court Friday in Miami, a week after he was arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Miami, the Transportation Security Administration confirmed in a news release.

According to TSA officials, passenger Anthony Kevin Trujillo became increasingly disruptive during the July 7 flight, first announcing he heard a gas leak and then accusing a fellow passenger of storing bomb parts in her socks.

Officials said he then accused a flight attendant of carrying improvised explosive device components in his bag and tried to wrestle the bag away from him.

A Local 10 News viewer who was aboard the Boeing 777-300 plane said the pilot announced several times to passengers that they were not allowed to film the event or they would face a $15,000 fine.

TSA officials confirmed that two air marshals who were on the flight approached Trujillo and the attendant.

Officials said the air marshals searched the bag and tried to calm down Trujillo, but Trujillo “got up from his seat and charged down the passenger aisle, towards the front of the airplane.”

Officials said Trujillo resisted the air marshals’ efforts to stop him, but they were eventually able to detain him in an area away from other passengers.

Officials said the air marshals and a flight attendant guarded Trujillo for the rest of the flight before law enforcement officers detained him upon landing at Miami International Airport.

“For about the last hour of the flight, pursuant to the captain’s instructions, all passengers had to keep their hands raised above their heads,” the news release stated.

A spokesperson for American Airlines confirmed to Local 10 News that the plane landed at Miami International at 4:42 p.m.

“Passengers were deplaned and bused to the terminal as the aircraft was inspected by authorities,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience, but their safety and security is our top priority.”

Trujillo faces a federal charge of interfering with flight crew members and attendants. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.