Man kills woman, fatally shoots himself in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a fatal domestic violence shooting on Friday night in Miami-Dade County’s Coral Terrace neighborhood.

A man killed his girlfriend before killing himself, according to Local 10 News sources who said it was a murder-suicide case.

Crime scene investigators gathered evidence in a home along Southwest 22nd Street near Southwest 72nd Avenue. According to property records, the 6-bedroom home has two separate living units.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

CRIME SCENE