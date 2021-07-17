Partly Cloudy icon
Man kills woman, fatally shoots himself in Miami-Dade, police say

Ian Margol, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a fatal domestic violence shooting on Friday night in Miami-Dade County’s Coral Terrace neighborhood.

A man killed his girlfriend before killing himself, according to Local 10 News sources who said it was a murder-suicide case.

Crime scene investigators gathered evidence in a home along Southwest 22nd Street near Southwest 72nd Avenue. According to property records, the 6-bedroom home has two separate living units.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

CRIME SCENE

About the Authors:

Ian Margol joined the Local 10 News team in July 2016 as a general assignment reporter. Born in Miami Beach and raised in Broward County, Ian is thrilled to be back home in South Florida.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

