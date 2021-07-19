Driver injured, passenger killed in fiery crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning in the area of West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 24th Avenue.

According to Fort Lauderdale police Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw, a white BMW was heading east in the center lane of West Broward Boulevard while a silver Chevrolet sedan was heading west.

Greenlaw said the driver of the Chevy had the green light to make a left turn to head south on Northwest 24th Avenue, but the driver of the BMW ran a red light and struck the Chevy.

Greenlaw said the BMW then “traveled in a south-east direction onto the sidewalk where it struck a cement light pole” before catching fire.

She said the driver of the BMW, Chavalier Johnson, 25, of Fort Lauderdale, was first taken to Broward Health Medical Center, but he was transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital due to burns he suffered from the car fire.

She said his passenger, Chadaja Bess, 20, who celebrated her birthday earlier this month, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where she died.

The driver of the Chevy, identified as Kenneth Francis, 34, of Lauderdale Lakes, was not injured, Greenlaw said.

It’s unclear whether Johnson will face charges.