Man caught on camera taking pictures up woman’s dress inside TJ Maxx

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video taking pictures up a woman’s dress with his cellphone.

Police said the incident recently occurred inside of a TJ Maxx store at 11030 Pines Blvd.

Authorities released the video on Monday in hopes that someone recognizes the man.

The video shows the victim browsing in the skincare aisle as the man crouches down behind her, quickly puts his phone under her dress and then walks away.

Another angle of the surveillance video shows him running out of the store.

The suspect is described by police as a white male with dark-colored hair. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was wearing a gray Army cap, a white polo shirt and light gray pants.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective Christina Cruz at 954-431-2225 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.