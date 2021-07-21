Another arrest connected to assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has South Florida ties

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Haitian police have announced the arrest of four additional suspects in connection to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

One of those men has ties to South Florida.

The suspect identified Wednesday is Dominick Cauvin, who records show has spent time in Miami Beach and Prembroke Pines.

Cauvin is listed as CEO for a company called Armotech, and online profiles identify him as an independent security consultant.

Serge Bourdeau, who lives at the address Armotech is registered on SunBiz, said Cauvin is like a brother to him, adding that he has trained to clean and repair firearms with his father-in-law.

“He got certified here. He was trained to repair and clean guns. And that is something that is part of any security company in Haiti. It is part of his job, you know? But nothing to do with all they are saying,” Bourdeau said.

Bourdeau said the last time he spoke to Cauvin was last Monday, when Cauvin reportedly said his assistant had been detained.

“The last time we spoke was a Monday because they arrested his assistant. And I told him be careful I think they’re coming to you, too,” he recalled. “I hope he gets out of this because I know he’s innocent.”