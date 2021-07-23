Car flips over after colliding with Miami police vehicle; 3 injured

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a crash that occurred Friday morning involving one of their officers, and which resulted in the other vehicle ending up on its roof.

The crash occurred at the intersection of West Flagler Street and Northwest 17th Avenue.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 6:15 a.m. as several police vehicles and Miami Fire Rescue trucks were at the scene.

The car that flipped over onto its roof appeared to have also struck a traffic light pole.

Miami police said the westbound lanes from Northwest 16th Avenue to Northwest 17th Avenue on West Flagler Street have been shut down.

Three people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, including two officers.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.